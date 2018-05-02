FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018

Armenia opposition leader calls one-day pause in protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday declared a one-day pause in nationwide protests to give him time to discuss with the ruling party if it is willing to back his bid to become prime minister.

Earlier, the leader of the ruling Republican Party in parliament said that its lawmakers would back whoever was nominated for prime minister. It said it would not put forward its own nominee, and Pashinyan is so far the only candidate.

Pashinyan, speaking to supporters at a rally in the capital, said that statement indicated the Republican Party, which has a majority in parliament, would back him. But he said he would be seeking more details and specific guarantees. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by John Stonestreet)

