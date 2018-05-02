FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 10:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Armenian interim PM says negotiations needed to end crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - Armenia’s acting prime minister, Karen Karapetyan, on Wednesday called for the country’s political forces to get round the negotiating table to resolve a crisis which has led to weeks of protests and the resignation of the previous prime minister.

“We all recognise the need for civilised, practical and fast decisions to resolve the political crisis, however hard that may seem,” Karapetyan said in a statement. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

