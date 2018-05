MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - Armenia’s national rail operator said on Wednesday it was suspending some rail services because anti-government protesters were blocking tracks.

The operator, South Caucasus Railways, said in a statement it was suspending goods services and suburban passenger services across the country, citing “unsanctioned blocking of tracks and interference in the operation of rail transport”. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Catherine Evans)