Armenian opposition leader says will hold talks with acting PM on Wednesday

YEREVAN, April 23 (Reuters) - Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday he would hold talks with Karen Karapetyan, the acting premier, to discuss what happens next now that the country’s prime minister has resigned.

Prime Minister Serzh Sarksyan said on Monday he was resigning to help safeguard civic peace following almost two weeks of mass street protests that have plunged the impoverished ex-Soviet republic into political crisis.

“We are ready to continue talks with acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday to ensure a transfer of power to the people,” Pashinyan told tens of thousands of supporters in the capital’s central Republic Square.

“I hope that the high echelons of the (ruling) Republican Party will unequivocally recognise the popular velvet and non-violent revolution,” he said to loud applause from the crowd. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Andrew Osborn)