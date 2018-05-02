FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 11:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Armenia's parliament to hold fresh vote for PM on May 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - Armenia’s parliament will hold another vote for the post of prime minister on May 8, its press service said on Wednesday, after a vote on Tuesday failed to secure a majority for opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan was the only candidate in the election, which followed weeks of protests in the country’s capital Yerevan. He has since called for a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

