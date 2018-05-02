FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 5:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Armenia protesters block routes to capital, road to airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Protesters in Armenia on Wednesday blocked some routes into the capital, Yerevan, and a road to the airport, after protest movement leader Nikol Pashinyan announced a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience.

The ruling Republican Party thwarted Pashinyan’s bid to take over as prime minister on Tuesday.

“We will be staying here,” David, 19, one of those who blocked the road to the airport, told Reuters.

Protesters also blocked several cross-roads in the city centre. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze and Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

