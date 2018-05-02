Armenia protesters block routes to capital, road to airport

YEREVAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Protesters in Armenia on Wednesday blocked some routes into the capital, Yerevan, and a road to the airport, after protest movement leader Nikol Pashinyan announced a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience.

The ruling Republican Party thwarted Pashinyan’s bid to take over as prime minister on Tuesday.

“We will be staying here,” David, 19, one of those who blocked the road to the airport, told Reuters.

Protesters also blocked several cross-roads in the city centre.