April 26, 2018 / 2:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia says hopes politicians in Armenia can solve problems via dialogue - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Moscow hoped that Armenia’s ruling party and the opposition could hold talks about their differences, the RIA news agency reported.

Armenia, a close Russian ally, is in the middle of a political crisis after two weeks of anti-government protests and the resignation of Serzh Sarksyan as prime minister on Monday.

“We hope ... that all political forces will show a responsibility and readiness for constructive dialogue,” Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters, according to RIA. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)

