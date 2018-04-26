Armenian foreign minister meets Russian counterpart for talks - Russia

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks in Moscow on Thursday with his Armenian counterpart Eduard Nalbandian, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Armenia is a close Russian ally and a political crisis there has seen tens of thousands of people take to the streets in anti-government protests in the last two weeks forcing the resignation of Serzh Sarksyan as prime minister on Monday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)