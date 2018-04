MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Armenia’s acting prime minister, Karen Karapetyan, has rejected a proposal by opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan to hold talks on Friday amid anti-government protests, the Interfax news agency reported.

Pashinyan said earlier on Friday he had met with President Armen Sarkissian to discuss a way out of the political crisis in the country.