April 27, 2018 / 4:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Acting Armenian PM says opposition is monopolising political process-Shant TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Armenia’s acting prime minister Karen Karapetyan said on Friday that the opposition was monopolising the political process, as anti-government protests continued to engulf the small south Caucasus nation.

Armenia, a close ally of Russia, faces political crisis after two weeks of protests against the ruling elite led to the resignation of Serzh Sarksyan as prime minister on Monday.

“We should understand which political forces will lead the country to better future,” Karapetyan told independent television channel Shant TV. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Polina Ivanova)

