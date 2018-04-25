FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenian police gather in centre of Yerevan after protest begins
April 25, 2018 / 7:38 AM

Armenian police gather in centre of Yerevan after protest begins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, April 25 (Reuters) - Armenian police began gathering in the centre of Yerevan on Wednesday after a protest against the country’s ruling elite erupted there, witnesses told Reuters.

Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian opposition leader who helped force Armenia prime minister Serzh Sarksyan to resign on Monday, had called on his supporters to stage a rally Wednesday.

Pashinyan has said he is ready to be the country’s next premier and would keep up pressure on the ruling elite until it agreed to real change. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Kevin O‘Flynn; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

