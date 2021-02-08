Armenian ruling faction to consider need for snap parliamentary elections in June

YEREVAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The governing party faction in Armenia’s parliament said on Monday it would weigh the need for early parliamentary elections in June after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s six-month plan to shore up national stability is completed.

Lilit Makunts, head of the majority “My Step” faction, said the bloc did not currently see the need for early elections but would reconsider once Pashinyan’s action plan was implemented.

“We will continue the implementation of the road map and when it ends, we will return to discussing the need to hold snap parliamentary elections or the absence of such a need,” Makunts told parliament.

Pashinyan, facing pressure to resign after ethnic Armenians lost swathes of territory in a six-week conflict with Azerbaijan late last year, announced in November a road map towards shoring up national stability and security.

Pashinyan has rejected calls for his resignation over what opponents said was his shambolic handling of the war with Azerbaijan, but said he was fully responsible for the outcome and remained responsible for ensuring Armenia’s security. (Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)