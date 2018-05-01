Armenian opposition leader fails to win selection as PM

MOSCOW, May 1 (Reuters) - Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan failed to secure a majority of votes in parliament to become prime minister on Tuesday after weeks of protests forced the previous holder of the post to step down.

Pashinyan, who was the only candidate for the post, had called on individual lawmakers to cross party lines and support him after the ruling Republican Party said that it would not vote for him.

Pashinyan received 45 votes, short of the 53 he needed to have a majority in the 105-seat legislature. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Christian Lowe)