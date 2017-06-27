FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenia cenbank keeps key refinancing rate unchanged at 6 pct
June 27, 2017 / 12:42 PM / in 2 months

Armenia cenbank keeps key refinancing rate unchanged at 6 pct

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had decided to keep its refinancing rate unchanged at 6 percent.

In an interview with Reuters in March, Armenia's central bank chairman signalled a halt to the easing cycle, saying the bank would now be more cautious in deciding whether to cut rates because of potential economic and financial risks.

The Armenian central bank started cutting rates in August 2015 in order to spur both inflation and consumer demand. It last trimmed the rate to 6 percent in mid-February and kept it unchanged at 6 percent in March and May. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Polina Devitt)

