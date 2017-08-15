FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenia cenbank keeps key refinancing rate unchanged at 6 pct
August 15, 2017

Armenia cenbank keeps key refinancing rate unchanged at 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank said on Tuesday it had decided to keep its refinancing rate unchanged at 6 percent.

Having launched a monetary easing cycle two years ago to prop up both consumer demand and inflation, Armenia’s central bank last trimmed the rate to 6 percent in mid-February.

In an interview with Reuters in March this year, Central Bank Chairman Artur Javadyan signalled a halt to the easing cycle.

He said the central bank would be more cautious when cutting rates in the future because of the potential economic and financial risks that lower rates carry. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Jack Stubbs)

