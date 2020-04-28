Armenia central bank cuts key refinancing rate to 5.0%

YEREVAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank on Tuesday cut its key refinancing rate to 5.00% from 5.25%, the bank said in a statement.

The central bank cut the refinancing rate to 5.25% from 5.5% in March after holding it unchanged in January.

Armenia’s consumer price index rose by 0.5% in March month-on-month and was down 0.1% year-on-year.

The central bank will hold its next meeting on rates on June 16. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze and Nvard Hovhannisyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jon Boyle)