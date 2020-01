YEREVAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank on Friday kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 5.5%, the bank said in a statement.

Armenia’s consumer price index rose 1.3% in December month-on-month and was up 0.7% year-on-year.

The central bank will hold its next meeting on rates on March 17. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze and Nvard Hovhannisyan; Editing by Alex Richardson)