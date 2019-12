YEREVAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank on Tuesday kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 5.50%.

Armenia’s consumer price index rose 1.1% in November month-on-month and was up 1.0% year-on-year.

The central bank will hold its next meeting on rates on January 27, 2020. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Maria Kiselyova)