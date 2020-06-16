Armenia central bank sets key refinancing rate at 4.5%

YEREVAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank on Tuesday cut its key refinancing rate to 4.5% from 5%, the bank said in a statement.

The central bank cut the refinancing rate to 5% from 5.25% in April and to 5.25% from 5.5% in March after holding it unchanged in January.

Armenia’s consumer price index declined 0.1% in May month-on-month, but rose 1.2% year-on-year. The central bank will hold its next meeting on rates on July 28. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze and Nvard Hovhannisyan; editing by Alex Richardson)