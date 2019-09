YEREVAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank on Tuesday cut its key refinancing rate to 5.50% from 5.75%.

Armenia’s consumer price index declined 0.4% in August month-on-month, but was up 0.6% year-on-year.

The central bank will hold its next meeting on rates on Oct. 29. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Maria Kiselyova and Kevin Liffey)