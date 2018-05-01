Israel postpones U.S.-based test of Arrow-3 missile interceptor

JERUSALEM, May 1 (Reuters) - A planned live test of Israel’s Arrow-3 ballistic missile interceptor in the United States has been postponed to improve the system’s readiness, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Israeli and U.S. officials previously said that Arrow-3, which is partly manufactured by Boeing Co, would undergo a trial interception in Alaska toward the summer of 2018. Israel’s statement on Tuesday did not give a new date for the event.