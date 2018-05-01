FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 1, 2018 / 12:23 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Israel postpones U.S.-based test of Arrow-3 missile interceptor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 1 (Reuters) - A planned live test of Israel’s Arrow-3 ballistic missile interceptor in the United States has been postponed to improve the system’s readiness, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Israeli and U.S. officials previously said that Arrow-3, which is partly manufactured by Boeing Co, would undergo a trial interception in Alaska toward the summer of 2018. Israel’s statement on Tuesday did not give a new date for the event.

Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.