Pa. firm alleges ex-partners 'secretly planned' to join Armstrong Teasdale

A Pennsylvania law firm has accused four of its former lawyers of stealing files, shredding documents, deleting emails and breaching their fiduciary duties when they left to help Armstrong Teasdale launch a Delaware office last month.

A spokeswoman for Armstrong Teasdale declined to comment on the allegations against the firm’s newest partners, which appeared in a lawsuit filed earlier this month by the lawyers’ former firm, Elliott Greenleaf.

