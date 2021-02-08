Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Armstrong Teasdale expands again, landing in London with U.K. mini-merger

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

With its acquisition of a London-based law firm, Armstrong Teasdale is re-establishing itself as an international firm and opening its eighth new office in the last two years.

The St. Louis-founded firm said Monday it has combined with Kerman & Co., adding a U.K. presence and more than 50 lawyers and staff to its ranks. The move comes just a month after the firm opened an office in Wilmington, Delaware, with a team of lawyers from Elliott Greenleaf.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3p8jrq8

