Federal judge sides with Corps in homebuilder's wetland dispute

A federal judge in Chicago has tossed a lawsuit brought by an Illinois homebuilder accusing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of wrongly designating 13 acres of a 100-acre parcel as wetlands, halting the development of a subdivision there for years.

The decision on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge John Blakey ends a 2015 lawsuit by Orchard Hill Building Company seeking to set aside the Corps’ finding that it had jurisdiction over the property under the Clean Water Act (CWA).

