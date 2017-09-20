FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge sides with Corps in homebuilder's wetland dispute
September 20, 2017

Federal judge sides with Corps in homebuilder's wetland dispute

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has tossed a lawsuit brought by an Illinois homebuilder accusing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of wrongly designating 13 acres of a 100-acre parcel as wetlands, halting the development of a subdivision there for years.

The decision on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge John Blakey ends a 2015 lawsuit by Orchard Hill Building Company seeking to set aside the Corps’ finding that it had jurisdiction over the property under the Clean Water Act (CWA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fkAO9k

