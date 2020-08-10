Arnold & Porter boosts San Francisco M&A team with banking vet

Arnold & Porter is expanding its San Francisco office with the addition of Ben Fackler to its corporate and finance practice, the firm said Monday. Fackler, who started his career at Wachtell, Lipton Rosen & Katz before spending years as an investment banker, was most recently a partner at Los Angeles-based Allen Matkins.

A&P’s San Francisco office saw steep growth in 2012 when the firm acquired midsize California firm Howard Rice Nemerovski Canady Falk & Rabkin. The Washington, D.C.-based firm now has more than 60 lawyers based there.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ivalR0