Allon Kedem, a two-time Supreme Court clerk, jumped from the U.S. Solicitor General’s office to Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer’s appellate and Supreme Court practice on Monday.

He joins the firm as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office after five years as one of 16 assistants to the U.S. Solicitor General, Kedem said in an interview Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mFKTAT