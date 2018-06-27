FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 5:02 PM / in 44 minutes

CORRECTED-Array's melanoma combo treatment wins FDA approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects source to FDA in first paragraph)

June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it had approved Array BioPharma Inc’s combination treatment for use in patients with the deadliest form of skin cancer.

The oral drugs, encorafenib and binimetinib, were approved bit.ly/2tNoOQW to treat patients with advanced melanoma associated with a common gene mutation called a BRAF mutation. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

