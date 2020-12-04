Lawsuit targets New York Life for rejecting job applicants with arrest records

A job applicant spurned by New York Life Insurance Company has filed a proposed class action lawsuit alleging that the company discriminated against applicants who had previously been arrested, even if no charges stemmed from the arrests.

Aliea Hughes-Phillips and her lawyers at Outten & Golden alleged in a Manhattan federal court complaint Thursday that even though she was qualified for a customer service position, her job offer was revoked due to arrests in 2010 and 2017. She said she was not charged after either arrest.

