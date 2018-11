Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. telecom equipment maker CommScope Holding Company Inc said on Thursday it will buy set-top box maker Arris International Plc for about $5.9 billion in cash to expand its presence in the communications market ahead of the roll-out of 5G.

The offer price of $31.75 per share was a premium of 14 percent over Arris’ Wednesday close.

Reuters had reported about deal talks last month. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)