Deutsche Bahn plans IPO of Arriva unit next year - dpa

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - German state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn aims for an initial public offering of its international transport unit Arriva next year, dpa newsagency reported on Wednesday, citing CEO Richard Lutz.

The company is planning to offer a minority stake in Arriva starting in May, dpa said, with the remainder of the shares to be sold over three years.

A Deutsche Bahn spokesperson confirmed the report but declined to give more details.

A source said in November Deutsche Bahn was in exclusive talks with U.S. buyout group Carlyle over the sale of Arriva but was also still preparing for a potential flotation.