Arrow Global swings to loss for the first half

Aug 25 (Reuters) - European investor and asset manager Arrow Global posted a loss for the first half of the year, as it booked a non-cash charge of 133.6 million pounds associated with revaluing its balance sheet against the COVID-19-related uncertainty.

The company, which deals with non-performing and non-core assets, posted loss after tax of 110.4 million pounds for the six months ended June 30, versus a profit of 24.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Arrow said the collections performance was improving. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)