FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Debt collector Arrow Global's 9-month revenue rises
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2017 / 7:40 AM / in 4 hours

Debt collector Arrow Global's 9-month revenue rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group reported higher revenue for the first nine months of 2017, as it bought more non-performing loans and non-core assets from banks in Europe, driven by the continued reform in the region’s banking sector.

The debt purchaser and manager, which buys defaulted customer accounts from retail banks and credit card companies, said revenue rose to 231.6 million pounds ($304.4 million) in the nine months ended September, from 164.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The company’s pretax profit rose to 20.1 million pounds in the period, from 14.2 million pounds a year earlier, driven also by a jump in core collections and revenue from asset management. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.