Arrow agrees to sweetened $773 million bid from TDR Capital

(Reuters) - European investor and asset manager Arrow Global agreed to a sweetened cash offer from private equity firm TDR Capital that valued it at 563 million pounds ($772.72 million), the companies said on Wednesday.

Arrow Global shareholders will get 307.5 pence in cash for each share they hold, as per the recommended bid, which follows TDR’s fourth proposal for a 305 pence per share bid last month.

($1 = 0.7286 pounds)