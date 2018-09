Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ivan Gazidis will step down as chief executive of English football club Arsenal to move to Italy’s AC Milan after almost a decade at the club, Arsenal Holdings Plc said on Monday.

Vinai Venkatesham, currently chief commercial officer, becomes managing director and will lead the club along with Head of football relations Raul Sanllehi, the company said. (Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)