FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10th Circuit rejects fraud claims over Arvest overdraft charges
Sections
Featured
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
Exclusive
World
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
African leaders wanted Mugabe gone
Exclusive
Zimbabwe's Mugabe Resigns
African leaders wanted Mugabe gone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 22, 2017 / 1:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

10th Circuit rejects fraud claims over Arvest overdraft charges

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a large part of a proposed class action accusing Arkansas-based Arvest Bank of charging improper overdraft fees, but will allow customers’ breach of contract claims to proceed.

In a decision on Monday, a unanimous three-judge panel for the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court in Oklahoma City was correct in dismissing the bank customers’ claims for fraud, unjust enrichment, and breach of a fiduciary duty.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zqR7Kx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.