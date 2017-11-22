10th Circuit rejects fraud claims over Arvest overdraft charges

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a large part of a proposed class action accusing Arkansas-based Arvest Bank of charging improper overdraft fees, but will allow customers’ breach of contract claims to proceed.

In a decision on Monday, a unanimous three-judge panel for the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court in Oklahoma City was correct in dismissing the bank customers’ claims for fraud, unjust enrichment, and breach of a fiduciary duty.

