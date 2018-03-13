FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 9:29 PM

Lawsuit says Arvest Bank charges unfair, deceptive overdraft fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Arvest Bank, an Arkansas bank majority-owned by the family of Walmart founder Sam Walton, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of charging its customers overdraft fees on debit card purchases that did not actually overdraw an account.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Jonesboro, Arkansas, accuses the bank of breaching its account agreements, which promise to charge overdraft fees only when an account has insufficient funds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FOVXU5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
