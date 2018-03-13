Lawsuit says Arvest Bank charges unfair, deceptive overdraft fees

Arvest Bank, an Arkansas bank majority-owned by the family of Walmart founder Sam Walton, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of charging its customers overdraft fees on debit card purchases that did not actually overdraw an account.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Jonesboro, Arkansas, accuses the bank of breaching its account agreements, which promise to charge overdraft fees only when an account has insufficient funds.

