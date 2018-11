(Completes headline which was shortened)

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Aryzta’s biggest shareholder, Cobas Asset Management, said it would consider “additional measures” for the baking group whose annual meeting approved a capital increase over Cobas’s objections.

“We accept the decision, but will consider what additional measures are in the best interest of the company,” Cobas said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)