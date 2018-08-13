UPDATE 1-Baking group Aryzta plans to raise 800 mln euros to pare debt

(Adds company comment, market reaction)

ZURICH, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Aryzta plans to raise up to 800 million euros ($909.5 million) in new equity to help the beleaguered bakery company achieve its turnaround plan, it said on Monday as its shares slid to a record low.

The Swiss-Irish speciality baker, whose stock had already plunged 77 percent this year, said it aimed to raise the money primarily through issuing new shares, with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders.

Investors have fled the company this year after its debt exceeded its net profit, which fell 54 percent to 50.9 million euros in the six months to Jan. 31. Its shares were down 6.5 percent by 0741 GMT.

“Aryzta’s capital increase is significant and also necessary, but it comes late and thus at bad conditions,” Zuercher Kantonalbank analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Company officials said they would release details of the capital-raising plan only when it reports full-year results on Oct. 1.

BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS and Rothschild & Co had helped draw up the capital structure review, it said. BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS were appointed process banks and joint global coordinators, while Credit Suisse and JP Morgan were appointed joint global coordinators to arrange the capital increase.

Proceeds from the fundraising will go towards reducing the company’s debt pile, which stood at 1.6 billion euros at the end of January.

The company also confirmed its full-year guidance for EBITDA of 296-304 million euros, compared with from 420 million euros a year earlier.

It is already cutting costs and selling off some of its business to cut debt. It targets annual cost savings of 90 million euros by fiscal year 2021.

“A significantly improved capital structure will provide Aryzta with the means to continue to take the necessary steps to re-position the business and deliver on our strategy,” Chief Executive Kevin Toland said.

Questioned about the timing of its announcement, Toland told a conference call the company was not under pressure from banks to announce the capital hike and was not losing important customers.

Aryzta, which makes Cuisine de France bread and burger buns for McDonald’s, said it hopes to issue the new shares by the end of the year, provided it gets the go-ahead from shareholders.