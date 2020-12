FILE PHOTO: The logo of Aryzta is seen during the company's annual shareholder meeting in Duebendorf, Switzerland November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Elliott Capital Advisors’ offer to buy Aryzta has lapsed after the Swiss-Irish baked goods maker rejected its approach, the U.S. financial investor said on Tuesday.

Aryzta on Friday turned down an 800 million Swiss franc ($902 million) offer from Elliott, saying it preferred to go it alone.

($1 = 0.8873 Swiss francs)