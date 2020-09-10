Switzerland's Aryzta in advanced discussions with Elliott about potential tender offer

ZURICH, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Swiss frozen baked goods maker Aryzta AG said on Thursday it is in advanced talks with private equity firm Elliott Advisors (UK) about a potential public tender offer for all the outstanding shares of Aryzta.

“There is no certainty that those discussions will result in any offer being made,” Aryzta said in a statement.

Activist shareholders Veraison Capital and Cobas had pushed for a change in strategy at the Swiss company.