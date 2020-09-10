Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
September 10, 2020 / 4:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Switzerland's Aryzta in advanced discussions with Elliott about potential tender offer

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Swiss frozen baked goods maker Aryzta AG said on Thursday it is in advanced talks with private equity firm Elliott Advisors (UK) about a potential public tender offer for all the outstanding shares of Aryzta.

“There is no certainty that those discussions will result in any offer being made,” Aryzta said in a statement.

Activist shareholders Veraison Capital and Cobas had pushed for a change in strategy at the Swiss company.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below