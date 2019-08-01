Asahi says S.Korean boycott having 'slight impact', tweaks guidance

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday the spread of South Korean consumers’ boycott of Japanese goods was having a “slight impact” as it lowered its profit guidance slightly citing the yen’s rise against the euro and Aussie dollar.

“We cannot deny there’s been a slight impact,” Chief Financial Officer Atsushi Katsuki told reporters on Thursday. “That has been included somewhat in the outlook.”

Asahi cut its full-year operating profit forecast to 215.5 billion yen ($1.97 billion) from a previous 217 billion yen. ($1 = 109.1900 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)