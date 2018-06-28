FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 12:24 AM / in 2 hours

Atlantic Richfield ordered to pay $29 mln for Superfund cleanup

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Atlantic Richfield, part of British oil giant BP, has been ordered to pay nearly $29 million to Arizona mining company Asarco to cover part of the $114 million Asarco spent to clean up a Montana Superfund site formerly used by both companies.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen in Montana, said Asarco produced convincing evidence that a company later acquired by Atlantic Richfield was partly responsible for arsenic in the groundwater at the Superfund site in East Helena.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Kbib5I

