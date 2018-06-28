Atlantic Richfield ordered to pay $29 mln for Superfund cleanup

Atlantic Richfield, part of British oil giant BP, has been ordered to pay nearly $29 million to Arizona mining company Asarco to cover part of the $114 million Asarco spent to clean up a Montana Superfund site formerly used by both companies.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen in Montana, said Asarco produced convincing evidence that a company later acquired by Atlantic Richfield was partly responsible for arsenic in the groundwater at the Superfund site in East Helena.

