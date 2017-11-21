Bain Capital says WPP agrees to sell stake in Japan's Asatsu-DK

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Advertising giant WPP PLC has agreed to sell its stake in Japanese partner Asatsu-DK Inc (ADK) for 3,660 yen ($32.53) per share to Bain Capital LLC, the private equity firm said on Tuesday, heralding the end of a row over a buyout offer.

ADK had sought to end a two-decade-old business alliance with WPP, asking it to sell its shares to Bain. But WPP and other large shareholders had sought a higher offer.

ADK shares jumped more 5 percent to 3,660 yen in Tuesday afternoon trade.

An ADK spokeswoman declined to comment. ($1 = 112.5200 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita Editing by Christopher Cushing)