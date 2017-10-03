FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court rejects strict 'bare-metal' defense in asbestos cases
October 3, 2017 / 11:55 PM / in 16 days

Appeals court rejects strict 'bare-metal' defense in asbestos cases

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday said manufacturers of “bare-metal” products can be held liable for negligence in maritime cases for asbestos-related injuries that are a reasonably foreseeable result of their conduct.

Ruling on an issue that has divided federal courts, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived negligence claims by Roberta Devries and Shirley McAfee, widows of two former U.S. Navy officers who said their husbands contracted cancer from asbestos exposure.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xQQFU4

