Ascendis Health to sell non-core assets in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Reuters) - South African healthcare provider Ascendis Health said on Monday it plans to dispose of smaller local non-core businesses as part of a strategic review aimed at improving cash generation and enhancing profitability.

“In the initial phase of our review, we identified three assets that are either non-core to the long-term strategy or not performing optimally in the current group structure,” Chief Executive Thomas Thomsen in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)