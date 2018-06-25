FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
June 25, 2018 / 5:57 AM / in 2 hours

Ascendis Health to sell non-core assets in South Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Reuters) - South African healthcare provider Ascendis Health said on Monday it plans to dispose of smaller local non-core businesses as part of a strategic review aimed at improving cash generation and enhancing profitability.

“In the initial phase of our review, we identified three assets that are either non-core to the long-term strategy or not performing optimally in the current group structure,” Chief Executive Thomas Thomsen in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.