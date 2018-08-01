UPDATE 1-Chinese biotech firm Ascletis set to open higher in HK debut

(Recasts with beginning of trade, adds background)

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese biotech company Ascletis Pharma Inc rose as much as 6.4 percent on debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the first such listing in the city under new rules designed to attract drug developers.

The initial public offering is seen as a test of the new regime as Hong Kong seeks to establish itself as a financing centre for the growing number of Chinese biotech drug developers.

Hong Kong’s efforts will pit it against New York, currently the biggest centre for biotech IPOs, with $2.4 billion worth of such shares sold last year.

Ascletis shares traded as high as HK$14.9 as trading got underway, compared to the IPO price of HK$14 each.

The company last month priced its deal at the middle of a price range of HK$12 to HK$16, valuing the company at $2 billion.

Under rules in place since April 30, biotech firms without revenues or profits can apply to list in Hong Kong.

More than 10 companies - mostly Chinese and including Innovent Biologics, backed by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd, and Shanghai Henlius Biotech - plan to list in Hong Kong and some have dropped U.S. IPO plans in favour of listing closer to home. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Kane Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Stephen Coates)