Ascom investor says group should consider sale - Finanz und Wirtschaft

ZURICH, March 6 (Reuters) - Ascom’s biggest shareholder, Veraison, is demanding the Swiss communications equipment company consider all options including a sale on grounds that it is not fulfilling its potential in the health care sector, newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft reported.

Veraison has “no confidence in the current operative leadership”, said Veraison co-founder Gregor Greber, the newspaper reported. Veraison holds 8 percent of shares in Ascom, whose stock price has fallen about 40 percent over the last year. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)