LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart, said on Thursday it will pay business rates of 340 million pounds ($457 million) to the UK government and devolved administrations, waiving the COVID-19 tax relief it received.

The group is the last of Britain’s big four grocers to announce the move. Market leader Tesco was the first. ($1 = 0.7437 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Elaine Hardcastle)