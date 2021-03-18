UK supermarket Asda confirms CEO Burnley to leave next year

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda said on Thursday that chief executive Roger Burnley will leave the business next year, confirming a Sky News report.

Last October U.S. giant Walmart sold a majority holding in Asda to the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital in a deal giving it an enterprise value of 6.8 billion pounds ($9.5 billion).

Asda said Burnley will exit when the business has transitioned fully to the new ownership and once his long-term successor is in place. ($1 = 0.7180 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Estelle Shirbon)