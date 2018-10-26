FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Supermarket Asda to consult on up to 2,500 job losses -PA

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British supermarket Asda, which is subject to a proposed takeover by rival Sainsbury’s , is to start consulting with staff over the potential loss of up to 2,500 jobs next year, the Press Association reported on Friday, citing sources.

When asked about the report, Asda, which is owned by U.S. giant Walmart, said:

“In a competitive retail market ... we must always look at how we can work more quickly and efficiently for them (customers) – and inevitably, that means we need to consider changing the roles we need our colleagues to do or the hours needed in particular parts of our stores.” (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

